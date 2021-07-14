Pitt County COVID-19 update

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The CDC says mRNA COVID-19 vaccines authorized by the FDA like Pfizer, Moderna, and BioNTech, reduce the risk of infection by 91% for fully vaccinated people.

And getting the vaccine could be the key in preventing a spike in cases here in Pitt and other counties like what has happened in Onslow County where they are seeing an almost 50% increase from last week.

With 40% of Pitt county fully vaccinated against COVID-19, there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

“I’ve lost family members to it. So the spread of it was really bad and going through that stuff was awful. Losing family members to it is something you don’t want to experience and I just think people should wear masks, do whatever they have to do to get it done with.”

After the July 4th weekend, Pitt County is seeing an increase in cases.

But it’s not near as bad as it was two months ago when the county saw 524 active cases in May at an 8% positivity rate, compared to the current 171 active cases this month at a 6.7% positivity rate.

“Always concern when we see cases going up but we aren’t ready to press a panic button yet.”

In a few weeks, school will be back in session for lots of students but schools are still waiting on guidance from the state when it comes to what school will exactly look like.

The Pitt County Health Director said the Pitt County Schools Superintendent believes that about 80% of his workforce is vaccinated.

To date, the county has given out over 75,000 first doses of the vaccine and 14% of 12-17 year old’s in Pitt County are vaccinated and ready for the school year.

But elementary, middle, high school and college students have to still take precautions when they head back into the classroom to prevent a spike in cases.

“ECU is going to start within the next month or so. Obviously, ECU students like to party a lot. Definitely, they are going to go out and more cases are going to come up and if they aren’t being mindful there could be another big spread.”

Dr. Silvernail said vaccine demand remains low in Pitt County with 1 in every 20 people accepting the vaccine.

A Board of Health meeting was held Tuesday night where Dr. Silvernail gave an updated COVID-19 report to directors.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.