Phillip’s Weather Trivia: How did the Oregon Inlet form?

Inlets can be made during a variety of events
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Outer Banks have several inlets. How do you think they were formed? That is the topic of today’s Phillip’s Weather Trivia question.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question July 14
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question July 14(WITN)

Hint: Only one of the many inlets along the NC coast was made by the Army Corps of Engineers. Charleston, South Carolina had a major earthquake over one hundred years ago. The NC coast is not prone to earthquakes, especially major ones. So, what do you think made the Oregon Inlet?

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer July 14
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer July 14(WITN)

The Oregon, a ship, rode out the hurricane in the Pamlico Sound. When the storm was over, they saw the new inlet which currently separates Pea Island from Bodie Island. As they began telling the story of the new inlet, people began to call it the Oregon Inlet. This was in 1846. - Phillip Williams

