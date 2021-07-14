Pet of the Week: Annabeth

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A pet who has been at the humane society for a while is still looking for a forever home.

Annabeth is a 7 year old pit bull mix. The humane society shared before and after pictures to show how much healthier she has gotten in the last few months. They say she was found starving in someone’s yard. Luckily, she went to the right house and the family took her the humane society for help.

Volunteers say she is a sweet girl who is incredibly loving and gentle. They say Annabeth she loves to spend time with her foster family, play with her toys, snuggle and get back scratches. She is generally very relaxed but sometimes get bursts of energy.

Annabeth is housetrained and has great manners, walks well on a leash, does not counter surf, rarely jumps on people and only gets on furniture when invited up. She also follows commands well and loves car rides.

Volunteers say she can be somewhat possessive of her food, so they say she would do best in a home without other animals. However, they say Annabeth would be great in a house with kids.

If you are interested in adopting Annabeth or any of the pets at the humane society, click here.

