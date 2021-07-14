Advertisement

North Carolina State Crime Lab reaches new CODIS hits record

Crime Lab
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Attorney General Josh Stein announced Wednesday that the North Carolina State Crime Laboratory achieved a new record of hits in CODIS (Combined DNA Index System).

In 2020-2021, the lab had a total of 1,029 hits to people and other cases in the database.

This year’s total marked the first time in history that the lab surpassed 1,000 hits, while also recording a 14% increase from the 905 hits last year.

Posted by NC Department of Justice and Attorney General's Office on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

CODIS is the system of local, state, and national criminal justice DNA databases.

