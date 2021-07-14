North Carolina State Crime Lab reaches new CODIS hits record

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Attorney General Josh Stein announced Wednesday that the North Carolina State Crime Laboratory achieved a new record of hits in CODIS (Combined DNA Index System).
In 2020-2021, the lab had a total of 1,029 hits to people and other cases in the database.
This year’s total marked the first time in history that the lab surpassed 1,000 hits, while also recording a 14% increase from the 905 hits last year.
CODIS is the system of local, state, and national criminal justice DNA databases.
