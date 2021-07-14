North Carolina State Crime Lab reaches new CODIS hits record

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Attorney General Josh Stein announced Wednesday that the North Carolina State Crime Laboratory achieved a new record of hits in CODIS (Combined DNA Index System).

In 2020-2021, the lab had a total of 1,029 hits to people and other cases in the database.

“Every time scientists at the Lab test evidence that leads to a hit in the DNA database, we’re able to give law enforcement powerful, new information to move cases forward and solve crimes. I’m grateful to my colleagues at the Lab and law enforcement officers across North Carolina for their work to get justice for victims and survivors and to make our communities safer.”

This year’s total marked the first time in history that the lab surpassed 1,000 hits, while also recording a 14% increase from the 905 hits last year.

“Continuing to swiftly test evidence, including the older sexual assault kits in local law enforcement custody, is key to keeping North Carolina families safe. We will continue to do everything in our power to help law enforcement close cases, get violent offenders off the street, and do right by survivors. We owe these brave survivors who have come forward nothing less.”

CODIS is the system of local, state, and national criminal justice DNA databases.

