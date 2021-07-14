Advertisement

New Bern Police relax uniform standards

New Bern Police Car
New Bern Police Car(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -With temperatures in the 90′s the New Bern Police Department is relaxing its uniform policy.

New Bern Police Officers wearing short-sleeve uniforms don’t have to cover up their tattoos on their arms with clothes.

Lieutenant Donald McInnis says this change was made because of concerns from the heat with officers wearing long-sleeved shirts. He says the new chief assessed concerns and made the changes.

McInnis says, “We got input from the citizens and the citizens have been very supportive of us relaxing our uniform policy in terms of wearing short sleeves in the summer.”

McInnis tells us a panel has been set up to help determine if the public has a concern about a particular tattoo on an officer. They will then decide if it needs to be covered up while the officer is on duty.

