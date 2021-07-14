Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Starting a string of hot days ahead of a front

A front will approach Sunday with increasing rain chances then
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Forecast Discussion: The coastal high sitting over the coast of the Southeastern United States will keep hot and muggy air riding in on a southwest breeze through the end of the week. Rain chances will range between 10-30% each day as sea breeze fronts form near the coast and head inland. Thursday may have a slightly higher chance of late day thunderstorms as humidity builds. Temperatures will continue to reach the low 90s each day through at least Friday and heat indices will make it feel up to ten degrees warmer at any time.

A cold front will slowly approach the area late Sunday. Scattered showers and storms will move in ahead of the front late Sunday into Monday. Until then, rain chances are very low.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, hot, and muggy. High of 91. Heat index 101. Wind: SW 10.

Thursday

A few PM storms possible. Otherwise, mostly sunny and humid. Rain chance: 30%. High of 91. Heat Index: 101°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Friday

Partly to mostly sunny with only an isolated storm possible. High of 91. Heat Index: 100. Wind: SW 5.

Download your own WITN Tracking Chart

Most Read

Kaitlyn Sasser
Vidant Medical Center police officer facing assault charge in “off-campus incident”
Officers say Terrence Plymouth, 22, of Kinston was shot outside of a home on Harding Avenue...
POLICE: 22-year-old fatally shot in Kinston, no arrests made
Carolina Beach
52-year-old man dies after being pulled from water during ocean rescue in Carolina Beach
Tarvis Everett, Jamelle Everett, and Jarvis Everett
Three men arrested in 2020 New Bern murder
Jeremy Maggard
UPDATE: Man accused of damaging Black Lives Matter mural in Elizabeth City

Latest News

Tropical Storm Elsa
Elsa exits ENC; Races over New England coastal areas
The watch will be in effect from 2pm to 7pm Tuesday
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm watch issued until 7pm
The storm is expected to become Tropical Storm Bill later today, but poses no threat to U.S.
Tropical Storm Bill racing quickly out to sea
Heavy downpours will continue through noon Friday
First Alert Weather Day through noon Friday