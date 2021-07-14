Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Starting a string of hot days ahead of a front

Forecast Discussion: The coastal high sitting over the coast of the Southeastern United States will keep hot and muggy air riding in on a southwest breeze through the end of the week. Rain chances will range between 10-30% each day as sea breeze fronts form near the coast and head inland. Thursday may have a slightly higher chance of late day thunderstorms as humidity builds. Temperatures will continue to reach the low 90s each day through at least Friday and heat indices will make it feel up to ten degrees warmer at any time.

A cold front will slowly approach the area late Sunday. Scattered showers and storms will move in ahead of the front late Sunday into Monday. Until then, rain chances are very low.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, hot, and muggy. High of 91. Heat index 101. Wind: SW 10.

Thursday

A few PM storms possible. Otherwise, mostly sunny and humid. Rain chance: 30%. High of 91. Heat Index: 101°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Friday

Partly to mostly sunny with only an isolated storm possible. High of 91. Heat Index: 100. Wind: SW 5.