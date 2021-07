EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Emerald Isle Fire Department honored their captain Wednesday as he retired.

Wednesday, Captain Bruce Norman retired after 31 years of service in the Town of Emerald Isle.

Captain Bruce Norman retires. (Town of Emerald Isle)

Capt. Norman received multiple awards at the Board of Commissioners meeting, including The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, signed by Gov. Roy Cooper.

