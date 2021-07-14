Duplin County business expanding and adding jobs

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - The Metal Specialist announced they will be building their headquarters and industrial manufacturing facility in Duplin County.

The project will bring 33 new jobs paying average salaries of over $40,000 a year, and will create an annual payroll impact of more than $1.3 million.

Metal Specialist LLC, is a custom metal fabricator agricultural, commercial, and residential roofing company.

The Metal Specialist will build the new headquarters on what is now the South Park Industry Center. The company says the new headquarters will include a manufacturing plant for custom metal fabrication with expansion plans for a 14,000-square-foot distribution center.

The company will receive $100,000 in funding from the State Department of Commerce’s One North Carolina Fund, which is a performance-based grant only to be received upon meeting the job creation and capital investment targets established by the Department of Commerce.

“It’s easy to see why they choose this region. It’s ideal for manufacturers and distributors with quick access to I-40; placing the company within a day’s drive of over 150,000,000 Americans,” said Jordan Whichard, Chief Deputy Secretary with the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

When asked about the growing job market in the county, County Manager Davis Brinson said, “We’ve had several major job announcements in the last month bringing almost 80 jobs to Duplin County. High paying jobs which is good news for our citizens.”

CEO of Metal Specialist, William Chestnutt, reflected on the beginning of his journey as a small business owner, saying “Around this time (referencing his watch) I would have closed my office down at Metal Specialist and put a sign on my door, ‘Be back at 5.’ I had a cooler full of water and I’d hit the road. And I don’t care if that man was on the side of the road building a birdhouse, I’d pull over[...] In a small business concentrate on deposits in your customers, not withdrawals, and service. If you concentrate on service, your profits will come.”

The company has not finalized dates for groundbreaking, but ownership says they plan to expand 5 acres on the front of the property, with the possibility of expanding an additional 5 acres on the back portion of the property as well.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.