DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One person died in a fatal car crash late Tuesday night.

Trooper Howard with the Highway Patrol says Kentrell Hayes, 34, of Warsaw died in a single-car crash on Pasture Branch Road around 10:15 p.m.

The trooper says Hayes ran off the road into a ditch and was flown from his car. He died on scene.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.