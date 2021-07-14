DO YOU KNOW US: Onslow County Sheriff’s Office investigates car break-in among other crimes

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as they work to identify persons of interest in several crimes.

On June 17, deputies responded to a home on Oyster Landing Drive in Sneads Ferry for a car break-in. The officials’ investigation revealed suspects from the break-in used the victim’s stolen credit cards and fraudulently bought items throughout Onslow and surrounding counties.

Video surveillance from Home Depot in Shallote, shows a white man and white woman using the stolen credit card.

In the video, the woman was wearing a jean jacket, black dress and floppy hat. While the man was wearing a navy-blue tee shirt with unknown writing on it, a baseball cap and sunglasses.

Onslow County theft investigation (Onslow County Sheriff's Office)

The suspects left Home Depot in a small, silver SUV. If you recognize these individuals or have any information regarding this investigation, you are asked to call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Detective D. Tollefsrud at 910-989-4041.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers to share information at 910-938-3273. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. You can also text by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.