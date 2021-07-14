Advertisement

DO YOU KNOW US: Onslow County Sheriff’s Office investigates car break-in among other crimes

Onslow County theft investigation
Onslow County theft investigation(Onslow County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as they work to identify persons of interest in several crimes.

On June 17, deputies responded to a home on Oyster Landing Drive in Sneads Ferry for a car break-in. The officials’ investigation revealed suspects from the break-in used the victim’s stolen credit cards and fraudulently bought items throughout Onslow and surrounding counties.

Video surveillance from Home Depot in Shallote, shows a white man and white woman using the stolen credit card.

In the video, the woman was wearing a jean jacket, black dress and floppy hat. While the man was wearing a navy-blue tee shirt with unknown writing on it, a baseball cap and sunglasses.

Onslow County theft investigation
Onslow County theft investigation(Onslow County Sheriff's Office)

The suspects left Home Depot in a small, silver SUV. If you recognize these individuals or have any information regarding this investigation, you are asked to call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Detective D. Tollefsrud at 910-989-4041.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers to share information at 910-938-3273. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. You can also text by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637.

