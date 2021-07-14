Advertisement

Craven County School District holds Summer Leadership

Craven County Schools hold special event to plan for upcoming school year.
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -With another school year not far away, some school leaders are working on plans for what the new year will look like.

For the past two days, school leaders across the Craven County School System have been meeting at the New Bern Convention Center for what’s called ‘Summer Leadership.’

The purpose is to come together and come up with strategic planning for the upcoming school year.

Superintendent Wendy Miller says they are excited to be bringing the students back into the schools full time. She says, “One of the greatest things is the opportunity to collaborate. That is where the best ideas come from, great leaders and that’s what we had for the last 2 days.”

Miller says the gathering will help leaders come up with a plan to make this school year successful.

She also says this is a way schools can work together and learn things from one another.

