COVID-19 daily cases in state near 1,000 for first time in months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - COVID-19 cases in North Carolina are approaching 1,000 a day for the first time in months.

The latest update from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services shows 995 new cases of the virus were logged in the last day.

It’s a 455-case jump from Tuesday’s update of 540.

The last time the state logged over 1,000 cases was back on May 19th when we saw 1,015 cases.

The rise comes as the Delta variant of COVID-19, a highly transmissible and potentially more dangerous mutation, continues to find footholds among those who are unvaccinated.

The strain recently became the dominant version of the virus in the U.S.

Health experts say that all current COVID-19 vaccines have shown to be effective against Delta. They worry though that continued spread will only allow for another mutation to take place that vaccines will not work as well on.

