Cherry Point Air Show returning in September with the Blue Angels

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After the pandemic prompted last year’s cancellation, the Cherry Point Air Show is making its return this fall.

During a press conference this morning, Cherry Point Air Station officials shared that the air show will be on September 25th & 26th.

It will feature the wall of fire, the Blue Angels, Fat Albert, and other new military aircraft including the F-35B.

As of right now, it will be a daylight-only air show.

The gates are anticipated to open at 10 a.m. to the public.

The event is celebrating the 80th anniversary of Cherry Point Air Station.

Cherry Point hasn’t had an air show since the last one in 2018.

