Boil water advisory for Maysville

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Water consumers in the Town of Maysville in Jones County are experiencing periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system due to a contractor hitting a water main.

Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and the introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Therefore, the water system advises that when water is restored consumers boil all water used for human consumption or use bottled water.

This advisory remains in effect until further notice.

