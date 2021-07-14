AMEXCAN youth summer camp underway in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina or AMEXCAN is hosting its annual youth summer camp this week in Greenville.

Kids ages five through 15 are enjoying a week of games and outdoor activities along with arts, crafts, and dance parties.

The camp features both the English and Spanish languages and kids from several eastern Carolina counties are getting the chance to build friendships and develop social and language skills.

Camp coordinator Francisco Solano says, “By getting them to interact they’re essentially just doing their own thing. If they can make friends and make the partnerships while they can they’re essentially building up their own skills such as the language skills that they need.”

The camp runs through the end of this week.

