WITN Sports Spotlight: Terry Moore

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on Washington senior and Duke football commit Terry Moore!

“It’s a blessing not only to he and his family, but it’s a blessing to our community and the future of Pam Pack football,” said Washington head football coach Perry Owens.

On June 30th, up-and-coming Pam Pack senior Terry Moore officially announced his commitment to Duke.

“It’s a big deal,” said Terry Moore. “I’m trying to do something big for the city. I’m trying to make it and then come back and give back to where I started from.”

Moore is the first D-I commitment out of Washington since Jimmy Williams chose ECU eight years ago.

“We’ve worked for moments like these with all of our kids,” Owens added.

There’s no denying the Eastern part of the state often gets overlooked, but Duke’s David Cutcliffe and his coaching staff did not make that same mistake with Terry Moore.

“It was just a great feeling to know that a hall of fame coach knows who I am from a little town from Washington,” added Moore. “I’m trying to put the city on the map.”

Good thing Cutcliffe had more on his map. As a junior, Moore rushed for nearly 1,500 yards and 12 total touchdowns on the football field, while averaging 15 points, six rebounds and five assist per game on the hardwood.

“Terry Moore is a glass ceiling guy, who’s broken through the glass ceiling,” Owens said.

Yet despite his offensive success in high school, Duke plans to play Moore at safety.

“I said wherever you want me to play, I said I can play there,” said Moore. “I said, ‘I’m just an athlete, where ever you put me I’m just going to go ball.’”

But Moore not only balls in athletics. He also gets it done in the classroom. Duke is really getting the total package.

“What Duke and Coach G wanted to hear and Coach Cutcliffe was what kind of person is he and what kind of student is he? Great person. Amazing student. Top 10 in his class. National Honors Society. He checks all the boxes,” Owens said.

Such an exciting future for Terry Moore at Duke University. But, before he even gets to Durham, he still has one more season left to at Washington High School, as the Pam Pack try to get that elusive state title.

