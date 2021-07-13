Advertisement

Wayne County Post 11 outlasts Pitt County Post 39 in extras, 13-12

American Legion Baseball Monday night at PCC in Winterville
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Justin Holland launched a solo home run in the top of the eighth inning to lift Wayne County Post 11 past Pitt County Post 39, 13-12, Monday night at Pitt Community College.

The 39ers have three more games this week to wrap up the regular season. They play at Kinston Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., host Wilson Wednesday at 7 p.m. and host Ahoskie Thursday at 7 p.m.

