Vidant Medical Center police officer facing assault charge in “off-campus incident”

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An officer with the Vidant Medical Center Police Department is facing an assault charge.

The Pitt County Detention Center says that Kaitlyn Sasser was booked at 2 a.m. Tuesday on a simple assault charge by Greenville Police.

Sasser was released later Tuesday morning on a $2,000 bond.

WITN reached out to Vidant Medical Center about the arrest. They provided a statement:

“Vidant Health is aware that an off-duty Vidant Company Police officer was arrested and charged with simple assault stemming from an off-campus incident. The team member has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation by the Greenville Police Department.”

WITN has contacted Greenville Police for more details on the case.

