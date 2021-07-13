Advertisement

Three men arrested in 2020 New Bern murder

Tarvis Everett, Jamelle Everett, and Jarvis Everett
Tarvis Everett, Jamelle Everett, and Jarvis Everett(New Bern Police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police have made an arrest surrounding a 2020 murder in New Bern.

New Bern Police with help from the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Fugitive Task Force have arrested Jarvis Everett, Jamelle Everett, and Tarvis Everett.

The 25-year-old men from Greenville have been charged with the August 26th murder of Matthew Small, 29, of New Bern.

All three have been charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Jarvis and Jamelle were arrested in Greenville on July 8th while Tarvis was arrested in Fayetteville on July 9th.

All three are being held in the Craven County Jail without bond.

