State troopers investigating fatal hit and run in Duplin County

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run.

State troopers say it happened on Ludie Brown Road near Highway 111 in Duplin County.

Troopers believe a man was walking along the road Sunday night when he was struck by a car. Troopers weren’t called to the scene until the following day.

Officials believe the driver was in a black Mazda that has damage to the front right bumper and headlight.

if you have any information, give the Duplin County highway patrol a call (910) 296-1311 during business hours or dial *HP(47).

