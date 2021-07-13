State troopers investigating fatal hit and run in Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run.

State troopers say it happened on Ludie Brown Road near Highway 111 in Duplin County.

Troopers believe a man was walking along the road Sunday night when he was struck by a car. Troopers weren’t called to the scene until the following day.

Officials believe the driver was in a black Mazda that has damage to the front right bumper and headlight.

if you have any information, give the Duplin County highway patrol a call (910) 296-1311 during business hours or dial *HP(47).

