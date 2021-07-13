Rules changed after Black softball player in Durham had to cut hair

DURHAM, N.C. (WITN) - The national governing body for high school athletics has changed its softball rules after a Black player in North Carolina was forced to cut her hair because of the beads she was wearing.

The Charlotte Observer reports the National Federation of High Schools removed language from one rule which had previously prohibited hard items to control the hair, including hair beads.

Softball rules change (WRAL)

Also head coverings worn for religious reasons will no longer require approval from state associations.

Nicole Pyles of Durham Hillside High School was told by two umpires on April 19 that she would either have to remove the beads or leave the senior-day game against in-town rival Jordan High School

