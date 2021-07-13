Advertisement

Rocky Mount Police look for suspects in home invasion

Rocky Mount home invasion
Rocky Mount home invasion(Rocky Mount Police Department)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount Police are searching for two suspects in a home invasion where the victims say they were held at gunpoint and assaulted.

Police say around midnight on July 12th, they responded to a robbery in the 100 block of Julian Court.

The victims said two unknown men with guns entered their home, held them at gunpoint, and assaulted them.

The suspects ransacked the home and took several items before leaving.

Police ask that anyone with information call 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your anonymous message to CRIMES (274637).

