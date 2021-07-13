Riverside names Brian Paschal as new head football coach

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - During Monday night’s meeting, the Martin County Board of Education approved Brian Paschal as its next head football coach for Riverside High School.

Coach Paschal brings more than 30 years of teaching experience and more than 28 years of head coaching experience to the program.

“We are grateful for Asim McGill’s years of dedication to Riverside High School and Riverside athletics and we look forward to the next chapter under Coach Paschal’s guidance,” Dr. David Fonseca, Superintendent of Martin County Schools said.

Most recently on staff at Bear Grass Charter School, Paschal will teach weightlifting at Riverside High School.

Coach Paschal will host a meet and greet with football players and parents Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverside High School gym. An informational meeting will follow at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.