POLICE: 22-year-old fatally shot in Kinston, no arrests made

Officers say Terrence Plymouth, 22, of Kinston was shot outside of a home on Harding Avenue...
Officers say Terrence Plymouth, 22, of Kinston was shot outside of a home on Harding Avenue Monday night.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are investigating after they say a 22-year-old was fatally shot Monday night.

Officers say Terrence Plymouth, 22, of Kinston was shot outside of a home on Harding Avenue near Rhem Street just after 10:30 p.m. Police say he died at the scene.

No arrests have been made in the case. If you have any information, give Kinston police a call at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444.

