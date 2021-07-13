Onslow County seeing COVID-19 spike

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - These days the vast majority of people in North Carolina hospitals with COVID-19 are sick with the Delta variant, which ENC resident, Joe Jones says is concerning. “Well, a little scared, worried about it, but I’m not going to slow down, I’m gonna keep going.”

Experts have been warning about this more contagious strain and now it is taking over. “Pretty much anywhere where people are getting COVID, there’s likely to be Delta variants, if not now then certainly in the very near future,” said State Epidemiologist, Dr. Zack Moore.

According to health officials, like many other places, the variant is spreading in Onslow County, where 21 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. “When we look across the state, we see the places that have the most COVID transmission, the highest rates of new cases, the highest percent positivity, etc. are the counties where there’s lower vaccination coverage,” said Moore.

The county says the number of people getting COVID-19 shots had dripped to about 24 per day. Through their push to get people vaccinated they’re finding people are hesitant for different reasons. “Some of it has been personal, some of it has been political, or religious, or they just haven’t been ready just yet,” said Onslow County Health Department Community Relations Officer, Victoria Reyes.

The number of cases in the county is up nearly 50 percent from the week before, from 86 cases to 128. “A lot of that can be contributed to Fourth of July weekend, we were with friends and family again that and then of course this Delta variant,” said Reyes.

Officials encourage taking the shot now more than ever warning while the virus is spreading it is mutating too. “This Delta variant is an important development, it’s an unfortunate development because we’re already seeing what it’s doing in terms of already increasing disease, but it’s not the last variant well see until we get this under better control,” said Moore.

