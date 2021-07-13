Advertisement

Officers seize 489 grams of meth being smuggled in peanuts

By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Gray News) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped nearly 500 grams of methamphetamines being smuggled in peanuts from making it to the streets.

An X-ray showed suspicious anomalies in a shipment going from Mexico to east Texas, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A white crystal substance found concealed inside the peanut shells was tested and came back as meth.

“If an average dose of meth is 0.2 grams, and last 6-8 hours in the body, my officers prevented 2,445 doses and about 15,000 hours of dangerous drug highs that lead to reckless behavior, overdose and a danger to those around the user,” Area Port Director Michael Neipert said.

Neipert said his officers were not surprised by the smuggling method, explaining narcotics are found inside various foods, shoes, toys and other items disguised as gifts.

“These days you can get a gram of methamphetamine at half the price of what cocaine costs, and at twice the potency. I’m proud we were able to keep this shipment from getting to its destination,” Neipert said.

The seizure took place within the Area Port of Memphis.

