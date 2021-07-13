Many ENC jobs go unfilled, some employers forced to close

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Restaurants continue to close, and ‘now hiring signs’ remain prevalent as businesses are still struggling to find workers.

Restaurants like Eat 23 Cafe in Greenville have had to close their doors because they don’t have enough staff to keep them running and they’re not the only ones.

From Greenville to the coast you can find businesses looking for workers.

Jim Kleckley, the new senior economic advisor for the state pandemic recovery office, says places hit the hardest during the pandemic may have a hard time bouncing back.

Though unemployment rates are still high, employees may be hesitant because of COVID-19 concerns or the inability to work with a child at home.

Kleckly says others may have simply dropped out of the labor force due to things like retirement.

Asked if federal assistance plays a role, he says it may, though it doesn’t have a drastic impact. Yet another factor, he suggests, could be that the pandemic caused employees to reassess their careers and what they really want.

Kleckly says, “It’s a real transition period and I think it’s unrealistic to expect that things are really going to get back to normal in the blink of an eye, it’s just not going to happen.”

Kleckley says the situation is getting better slowly and he expects more employees to go back to work once kids get back in school in the fall.

