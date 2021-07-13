Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Summertime weather with a gentle breeze

Rain chances will stay low until the weekend
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Forecast Discussion: The coastal high sitting between us and Bermuda will keep hot and muggy air riding in on a southwest breeze through the end of the week. Rain chances will range between 10-30% each day as sea breeze fronts form near the coast and head inland. Temperatures will climb to the low 90s in the afternoon, but the high humidity will make those temps feel like the upper 90s to low 100s. Over the weekend, we’ll get some storms that should be followed by below average high temperatures.

Tuesday

Staying hot under partly cloudy skies. High of 91. Heat index: 101°. Wind: SW 10.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, hot, and muggy. High of 91. Heat index 101. Wind: SW 10.

Thursday

A few PM storms possible. Otherwise, mostly sunny and humid. Rain chance: 30%. High of 90. Wind: SW 5-10.

Download your own WITN Tracking Chart

Most Read

Stephan Swearingen was fired from his position as a captain with Hamilton Fire-EMS a day after...
WARRANT: Former Hamilton Fire/EMS captain facing SBI child porn charges
Deshon Davis is facing more than 20 drug trafficking related charges.
Pitt County man under $1 million bond after month-long drug trafficking investigation
Eastern North Carolina hiring woes.
Many ENC jobs go unfilled, some employers forced to close
File image
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of break-ins
A mural in Elizabeth City has been vandalized with skid marks.
Black Lives Matter mural damaged in Elizabeth City

Latest News

Tropical Storm Elsa
Elsa exits ENC; Races over New England coastal areas
The watch will be in effect from 2pm to 7pm Tuesday
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm watch issued until 7pm
The storm is expected to become Tropical Storm Bill later today, but poses no threat to U.S.
Tropical Storm Bill racing quickly out to sea
Heavy downpours will continue through noon Friday
First Alert Weather Day through noon Friday