Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Summertime weather with a gentle breeze

Forecast Discussion: The coastal high sitting between us and Bermuda will keep hot and muggy air riding in on a southwest breeze through the end of the week. Rain chances will range between 10-30% each day as sea breeze fronts form near the coast and head inland. Temperatures will climb to the low 90s in the afternoon, but the high humidity will make those temps feel like the upper 90s to low 100s. Over the weekend, we’ll get some storms that should be followed by below average high temperatures.

Tuesday

Staying hot under partly cloudy skies. High of 91. Heat index: 101°. Wind: SW 10.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, hot, and muggy. High of 91. Heat index 101. Wind: SW 10.

Thursday

A few PM storms possible. Otherwise, mostly sunny and humid. Rain chance: 30%. High of 90. Wind: SW 5-10.