Free Moderna COVID-19 vaccines offered Wednesday in Greenville

COVID-19 vaccine
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Eastern Carolina Vocational Center (ECVC) has announced it will hold a COVID-19 vaccine site Wednesday in Greenville.

The site will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at ECVC on North Greene Street in Greenville, and offer free Moderna vaccines.

Wednesday also marks the third drawing for the $1 million Summer Cash Drawings by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Anyone receiving their vaccine tomorrow will automatically receive two entries into the lottery drawing.

ECVC COVID-19 vaccine site
To schedule an appointment, call 252-317-3142. ECVC says walk-ups are also welcome.

