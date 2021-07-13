Free Moderna COVID-19 vaccines offered Wednesday in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Eastern Carolina Vocational Center (ECVC) has announced it will hold a COVID-19 vaccine site Wednesday in Greenville.

The site will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at ECVC on North Greene Street in Greenville, and offer free Moderna vaccines.

Wednesday also marks the third drawing for the $1 million Summer Cash Drawings by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Anyone receiving their vaccine tomorrow will automatically receive two entries into the lottery drawing.

ECVC COVID-19 vaccine site (ECVC)

To schedule an appointment, call 252-317-3142. ECVC says walk-ups are also welcome.

