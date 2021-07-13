Free Moderna COVID-19 vaccines offered Wednesday in Greenville
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Eastern Carolina Vocational Center (ECVC) has announced it will hold a COVID-19 vaccine site Wednesday in Greenville.
The site will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at ECVC on North Greene Street in Greenville, and offer free Moderna vaccines.
Wednesday also marks the third drawing for the $1 million Summer Cash Drawings by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Anyone receiving their vaccine tomorrow will automatically receive two entries into the lottery drawing.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-317-3142. ECVC says walk-ups are also welcome.
