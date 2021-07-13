Advertisement

Caught on camera: Fuel tanker crashes into MI highway median, bursts into flames

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:00 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TROY, Mich. (Gray News) - A fuel tanker in Michigan crashed into a highway median and immediately burst into flames. Investigations into both the road condition and the cause of the crash are underway.

Police say a fuel tanker carrying more than 14,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel veered into a highway median around 1:15 p.m. Monday in Troy, Michigan. The truck flipped onto its side and burst into flames immediately.

The 46-year-old truck driver was able to escape with only minor injuries.

Officials say that scrape marks along the median show the truck was up against it for hundreds of yards before it came to a stop, according to WDIV.

The wreckage burned for more than two hours, producing thick black smoke, WDIV reports. Several miles of I-75 were shut down as firefighters worked to contain the fire, eventually putting it out with foam.

The northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate will remain closed as the Michigan Department of Transportation investigates damage to the roadway. It could be closed for days, according to authorities.

“Conceivably, we could have to replace the pavement. There’s just no doubt about it. A fire that hot is just going to really render that pavement brittle. It won’t stand up as long as we want,” Rob Morosi with MDOT told WDIV.

An update on the road condition is expected Tuesday.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. No other vehicles were involved, and no other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

