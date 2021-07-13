Advertisement

Appeals court: Dealers can sell handguns to 18-year-olds

A U.S. appeals court rules dealers can sell handguns to adults under 21.
A U.S. appeals court rules dealers can sell handguns to adults under 21.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — An appeals court has ruled that a federal law banning licensed firearms dealers from selling handguns to young adults between the ages of 18 and 21 is unconstitutional.

In a 2-1 opinion Tuesday, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond overturned a lower court ruling upholding the law, which has been in place since 1968.

Judge Julius Richardson, a Donald Trump appointee, wrote that the law relegates both the right to bear arms and young adults under age 21 to second-class status.

The Biden administration has the option to appeal the ruling.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephan Swearingen was fired from his position as a captain with Hamilton Fire-EMS a day after...
WARRANT: Former Hamilton Fire/EMS captain facing SBI child porn charges
Kaitlyn Sasser
Vidant Medical Center police officer facing assault charge in “off-campus incident”
Deshon Davis is facing more than 20 drug trafficking related charges.
Pitt County man under $1 million bond after month-long drug trafficking investigation
Eastern North Carolina hiring woes.
Many ENC jobs go unfilled, some employers forced to close
Officers say Terrence Plymouth, 22, of Kinston was shot outside of a home on Harding Avenue...
POLICE: 22-year-old fatally shot in Kinston, no arrests made

Latest News

TEXAS VOTING EXPLAINER
TEXAS VOTING EXPLAINER
Onslow Covid Increase
Onslow Covid Increase
Jeremy Maggard
UPDATE: Man accused of damaging Black Lives Matter mural in Elizabeth City
The assassination of Haiti's president kicked off a chase for the attackers and turned into a...
Power vacuum rattles Haiti in wake of president’s killing