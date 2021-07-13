Advertisement

52-year-old man dies after being pulled from water during ocean rescue in Carolina Beach

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - An Illinois man died after he was pulled from the ocean in Carolina Beach Monday morning.

According to a news release from the Carolina Beach Police Department, first responders were dispatched to the beach strand in the area of Harper Avenue around 9:53 a.m. in reference to an ocean rescue.

“Lifeguards coming on duty were notified by beach patrons of subjects in distress. A 9-year-old was removed from the water and was checked by first responders and required no additional medical attention,” according to the release.

A 52-year-old man, identified as Darren Gentry of Trenton, Illinois, was unconscious when first responders arrived and pulled from the water.

Life-saving measures were unsuccessful, the release stated.

“The Carolina Beach Police Department is awaiting results from the NC Medical Examiners Office for the official cause of death. No suspicious circumstances were identified by investigators on scene,” according to the release.

