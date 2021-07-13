Advertisement

AP source: 2 officers on US Marshals’ task force shot near Baltimore

A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.
A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.(Source: WJLA/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — AP source: 2 officers on US Marshals’ task force shot near Baltimore; wounds aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Previous story:

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — A law enforcement official says two warrant apprehension task force officers were shot and wounded Tuesday while serving a warrant near a Baltimore-area mall.

The official, who could not discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity, says preliminary information is that their injuries are not life-threatening.

Baltimore County police say the shooting happened Tuesday morning in the area of Security Square Mall in Woodlawn.

Baltimore Police tweeted that the police commissioner responded to Shock Trauma at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

