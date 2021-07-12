Advertisement

WARRANT: Former Fire/EMS captain facing SBI child porn charges

Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT
HAMILTON, N.C. (WITN) - A former Eastern Carolina fire/EMS captain is facing child pornography charges, according to a warrant.

A warrant shows the State Bureau of Investigation arrested Stephan Swearingen, 45, of Hamilton, on July 7th.

Swearingen has been charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The warrants describe in graphic detail three different pieces of sexual content involving children ranging in age from 6 to 12 years old.

The warrant said the date of the crimes stretches from January 9th to July 1st of this year.

Swearingen was a captain with Hamilton District Volunteer Fire-EMS in Martin County but was fired a day after his arrest according to Hamilton Fire Chief Joshua Brownfield.

In a press release, Brownfield said that Swearingen’s termination “is a result of a violation of our by-laws: action detrimental to the department.”

