Pitt County man under $1 million bond after month-long drug trafficking investigation

Pitt County deputies arrested and charged Deshon Davis, 30, with more than 20 drug trafficking charges.
Deshon Davis is facing more than 20 drug trafficking related charges.(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is in custody under a one million dollar bond following a month-long drug investigation in Pitt County.

Pitt County deputies arrested Deshon Davis, 30, of Greenville on Friday. Deputies say at first, Davis ran from them, but they were eventually able to take him into custody.

Officials say they found heroin/ fentanyl, crack cocaine and numerous MDMA pills in his possession. Deputies also searched his apartment on Mosely Drive where they found more MDMA pills.

Davis is facing more than 20 charges related to trafficking heroin/ fentanyl, cocaine and MDMA. He is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1,054,000 bond.

Detectives say about 50 grams of heroin/ fentanyl are now off the streets of Pitt County as a result of the investigation.

