Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Lightning powering homes
If a bolt of lightning is captured as energy, how many homes could it support in a day
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As renewable sources of energy become more and more important, we have one untapped resource which strikes the earth somewhere every second. Lightning is a powerful discharge of electricity. If it could be harnessed, it could power many homes. Here is Phillip’s Weather Trivia question for July 12.
There really aren’t many hints I can give you today. If it helps, a single bolt of lightning can produce 10 billion watts per second. Remember, the flash is very quick. Come up with a guess and check below to see how you did.
If only we could harness the power of lightning. Perhaps someday in the future someone will come up with a safe way to capture the power of lightning for our benefit. In the meantime, stay away from lightning and stay safe. - Phillip Williams
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.