Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Lightning powering homes

If a bolt of lightning is captured as energy, how many homes could it support in a day
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As renewable sources of energy become more and more important, we have one untapped resource which strikes the earth somewhere every second. Lightning is a powerful discharge of electricity. If it could be harnessed, it could power many homes. Here is Phillip’s Weather Trivia question for July 12.

Trivia Question July 12
Trivia Question July 12(WITN)

There really aren’t many hints I can give you today. If it helps, a single bolt of lightning can produce 10 billion watts per second. Remember, the flash is very quick. Come up with a guess and check below to see how you did.

Trivia Answer July 12
Trivia Answer July 12(WITN)

If only we could harness the power of lightning. Perhaps someday in the future someone will come up with a safe way to capture the power of lightning for our benefit. In the meantime, stay away from lightning and stay safe. - Phillip Williams

