Parents and students await guidance for upcoming school year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Kids are enjoying the summer, but soon they will be back in the classroom and students and parents alike have questions about what another year with COVID-19 will look like in school.

Soon to be second grader, Zachary Weaver asks, “Will we go into the cafeteria?” His mom, Kelly Weaver wants to know, “What kind of precautions are going to be in place for our elementary-aged children?”

Next year will be another year of going to school while COVID-19 is still around and with school only a month away, at this point, there are many unknowns. “We don’t have all the answers. I don’t think anyone has all the answers yet,” said Onslow County School’s Chief Communications Officer, Brent Anderson.

Perhaps the biggest question of all is, “Will we not have to do face coverings?” Zachary Weaver asked.

The CDC has relaxed mask restrictions in schools, advising fully vaccinated students and staff no longer have to wear face coverings inside, but schools are still awaiting guidance from the state.

“We’re not taking thermometer checks anymore, we finished that at the end of this past school year, but we are still waiting for the CDC and the governor to really finalize some planning in that regard,” said Beaufort County Schools Superintendent, Matthew Cheeseman.

While schools wait, Anderson says parents can prepare in other ways. “The most important thing to do is to go ahead and get ready for school to start. Be prepared for what that’s going to look like because regardless of whether we have face coverings or whatever that’s going to look like when we come back, we’re going to be back in in-person instruction.”

Anderson explained parents can prepare by getting kids back on their school sleep schedule and stock up on traditional back-to-school items. “So, some of those regular back-to-school things will be the best to go ahead and start working on,” Anderson said.

The CDC has not offered any direction on how parents are supposed to know if teachers are vaccinated or how teachers are supposed to know if students are vaccinated. School systems say they are currently waiting on guidance from the state.

