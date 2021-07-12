Advertisement

Pamlico County fugitive nabbed in Florida

Wesley Sykes
Wesley Sykes(Pamlico County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pamlico County deputies are sharing details of a fugitive arrest down in Florida from June.

The sheriff’s office says that Wesley Sykes, 37, was arrested on a fugitive warrant back on May 2nd during a traffic stop involving Lee County deputies in Florida.

Deputies said that warrants for Sykes are related to a series of thefts.

On June 10th, the SBI assisted Pamlico County deputies by flying to Cape Coral to pick up Sykes and return him to North Carolina.

Deputies say the man’s crime spree included felonious larceny, felony breaking and entering, multiple counts of misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen property, fleeing to elude, resist public officer, careless and reckless driving, and failure to stop for blue lights and siren.  Sykes is also a suspect in other thefts throughout Pamlico County.

In addition, Sykes was charged with theft-related crimes by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

Sykes is being held in the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was caught by a fishing rod, reeled in, and netted in the boat.
NC man sets new record after catching 127lb catfish
The serpent's escapade is now leading to charges and possible changes.
Authorities take 75 snakes from man whose cobra got loose in N.C.
Sunday in the Park
Sunday in the Park canceled this week
Men in Suits marching to promote positivity.
“We the village”: Men in suits promote unity, brotherhood in Kinston
File image
New Bern police investigating fatal shooting

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Seasonably hot with high rip current threats today
Stephan Swearingen was fired from his position as a captain with Hamilton Fire-EMS a day after...
WARRANT: Former Hamilton Fire/EMS captain facing SBI child porn charges
Ruby Reeves
Deputies looking for missing Pamlico County teen
Deshon Davis is facing more than 20 drug trafficking related charges.
Pitt County man under $1 million bond after month-long drug trafficking investigation