Pamlico County fugitive nabbed in Florida

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pamlico County deputies are sharing details of a fugitive arrest down in Florida from June.

The sheriff’s office says that Wesley Sykes, 37, was arrested on a fugitive warrant back on May 2nd during a traffic stop involving Lee County deputies in Florida.

Deputies said that warrants for Sykes are related to a series of thefts.

On June 10th, the SBI assisted Pamlico County deputies by flying to Cape Coral to pick up Sykes and return him to North Carolina.

Deputies say the man’s crime spree included felonious larceny, felony breaking and entering, multiple counts of misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen property, fleeing to elude, resist public officer, careless and reckless driving, and failure to stop for blue lights and siren. Sykes is also a suspect in other thefts throughout Pamlico County.

In addition, Sykes was charged with theft-related crimes by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

Sykes is being held in the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

