Onslow Co. health officials urging vaccinations as COVID-19 cases up nearly 50% from last week

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County health officials are sharing concerns about their rise in COVID-19 cases.

The number of COVID-19 cases since last week is 128, up nearly 50% from the previous week’s 86 cases, and 50 cases prior to that.

The numbers put Onslow County at a positivity rate of 5.6% compared with the state’s rates of 4.5%.

It comes as health officials in the county said that the highly transmissible Delta variant is present in the community.

Vaccinations in Onslow County have lessened to only about 24 a day, officials say.

“This is the best way to protect against COVID-19, including the Delta variant,” said Onslow Health Director Kristen Hoover in a press release.

Onslow County has seen 18,113 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

