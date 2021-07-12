Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Seasonably hot with high rip current threats today

Forecast Discussion: Standard summertime fare this week folks. The coastal high sitting between us and Bermuda will keep hot and muggy air riding in on a southwest breeze. Rain chances will range between 10-30% each day as sea breeze fronts form near the coast and head inland. Temperatures will climb to the low 90s in the afternoon, but the high humidity will make those temps feel like the upper 90s to low 100s. For swimmers at the coast, please advised of a High Rip Threat this afternoon for all beaches south of Cape Hatteras which includes Ocracoke and the Crystal Coast.

Monday

Mostly sunny, hot and muggy. Isolated afternoon storms. High of 90° with a heat index near 100°. Wind: SW-10 G15. Rain chance: 30%

Tuesday

Staying hot and muggy. High of 91. Heat index: 101°. Wind: SW-7.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, hot and muggy. High of 92. Heat index Wind: SW-10.