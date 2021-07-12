Advertisement

Former Red Oak fire chief passes away suddenly

Mike Smith
Mike Smith(Red Oak Rural Community Fire Departmeny)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A retired fire chief suddenly passed away over the weekend.

The Red Oak Community Rural Fire Department says former chief Mike Smith died suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday.

They say he was always the life of the party and would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. They say he was dedicated to his community and a respected leader in the area.

Our condolences to the Smith family and The Red Oak Community Rural Fire Department family for their loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers during this time.

Posted by Staton House Fire and Rescue Department, Inc. on Sunday, July 11, 2021

A cause of death has not been shared.

funeral arrangements are expected to be announced in the next few days.

