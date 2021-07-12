ENC health officials continue to monitor uptick in COVID-19 activity

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - As the summer season continues on, health officials around the state are continuing to keep a close eye on the COVID-19 statistics.

For the past 5 days cases have continued to slowly rise, and even though we are in a much better position than a year ago, experts say this pandemic is not over yet.

Craven County Health Director Scott Harrelson says the rise in cases has been minimal but the presence of the virus is still being seen all over the state and the country.

“It’s still smoldering you know because there are still those 3 or 4 cases per 100,000 occurring in the state so it’s not like it’s just gone,” explained Harrelson.

Harrelson, like so many other Health Directors around the state, has been closely following the statistics throughout this entire pandemic. “Back when things were really surging and it was the height of the pandemic in North Carolina we were averaging over 90 cases a day per 100,000 people.”

Chief Nursing Officer Jim Davis at CarolinaEast Medical Center has also been closely tracking the numbers. “The positivity rate that takes place in the ED is something I’ve been watching the whole time and we’re currently less than 3% which goes right along with Craven County, Craven County has been a little less than 3% for a little while now and so far, this month we’re at 2.8% and looking back there were months where we were up at close to 20%,” explained Davis.

Things are certainly looking drastically better but now that we’re in the height of summer both Davis and Harrelson say they are not surprised that we are seeing an uptick in the number of positive coronavirus cases.

“If you look at the area beaches you know, try to get a week at the beach, they are hard to find and people are out and about it’s like a pick-up in demand and everybody is trying to go and do something so there is a lot of travel,” said Harrleson.

While the pandemic continues to stretch on, Health officials are still strongly encouraging anyone who is not yet vaccinated to roll up their sleeves and take their shot.

“COVID is still out there, and for those who are vaccinated they have much less chance of contracting it but it is still out there,” said Davis.

Experts also stress that for anyone who is looking to get their inoculation that there is a number of places around the region that have supplies. You can find vaccine locations here, https://www.vaccines.gov/search/.

