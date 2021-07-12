ECU second baseman Connor Norby picked by Orioles in second round

Complete MLB Draft History: https://ecupirates.com/sports/2016/7/7/sports-m-basebl-spec-rel-mlb-draft-history-html.aspx

GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU) – East Carolina sophomore Connor Norby was taken in the second round (pick 41 overall) by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2021 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft Monday afternoon. He is the second Pirate taken this year following Gavin Williams’ selection in the first round (pick 23) by the Cleveland Indians.

Norby, the 17th selection under head coach Cliff Godwin, is the 10th Pirate to be picked by the Orioles following Mike Wright (2011/3rd round), Devin Harris (2008/8th round), Shane Matthews (2007/8th round), Reid Love (2015/10th round), Steve Godin (1990/17th round), Steve Salargo (1999/20th round), John Rawls (1965/22nd round), James Snyder (1967/45th round) and Wayne Britton (1965/56th round).

Connor Norby – 2021 Biographical Sketch

Listed as the No. 43 prospect in the 2021 MLB First-Year Player Draft by Baseball America and No. 58 by MLB … One of four players in school history to earn inclusion on six All-America teams … First-Team selection by America Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA), Baseball America and D1Baseball … Garnered second-team honors from Collegiate Baseball, National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) and Perfect Game … Named the 2021 Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award winner … One of two Pirates to be named a semifinalist for the Dick Howser and Golden Spikes Award in the same season (other: Gavin Williams in 2021) … ABCA First-Team All-East Region … American Athletic Conference Player-of-the-Year and first-team selection … Greenville All-Regional Team selection … Became the second player at ECU to be named the NCBWA District IV Player-of-the-Year (other: Ryan Jones 2004) … Fourth player in ECU program history with 100 or more hits in a season (led the nation with 102) … Lone player in AAC history with 100 hits in a season … AAC single-season leader in batting average (.415) … Ranked among the NCAA leaders (top 15) in five categories including hits (first), total bases (fifth), hits per game (sixth/1.67), average (eighth) and runs (14th) … Named AAC Player-of-the-week (March 15) and AAC Honor Roll (Feb. 22, March 8, May 17) … Helped the Pirates to a 44-17 overall record that included a second-straight AAC regular season title (20 wins), second consecutive Greenville Regional crown and another Super Regional appearance (Nashville) … Team leader in 10 offensive categories including average, extra-base hits (30), game-winning RBI (eight), hits, home runs (15), on-base percentage (.484), RBI (51), slugging percentage (.659), stolen bases (18) and total bases (162) … Shared the club lead in at-bats (246), doubles (15), games played (61) and starts (61) … Seventeenth player in program history to claim the offensive triple crown … Named 2021 Offensive Jungle MVP … Tallied a team-best 33 multi-hit games and stood second with 12 multi-RBI contests … Set school and conference record by reaching base in 56 consecutive games from March 1, 2020 to May 20, 2021 … Registered a personal-best 20-game hit streak (March 13 to April 24, 2021), which ranks seventh all-time in the ECU annuals … Also had a 19-game streak (March 1, 2020 to March 9, 2021) that is tied for eighth at ECU … Collected at least one hit in 53 of 61 games and plated at least one run in 27 contests (multiple 12 times) … Drew 33 walks and struck out 34 times … Tallied two sac flies and one sac hit … Batted a team-best .400 (46-for-115) with four home runs, 18 RBI, 31 runs and nine doubles in AAC action … Helped turn 31 double plays … Posted a .964 fielding percentage committing nine errors in 253 chances … Registered 103 putouts and 141 assists … Hit at a .471 clip (8-for-17) with three home runs and nine RBI in the AAC Championships where he was named to the all-tournament team … Tied for the team lead with five hits in NCAA postseason action (batted .294) with four runs and five walks … Hit at a .500 clip (56-for-112) when leading off an inning … Tallied 26 two-out hits and 22 two-out RBI … Successfully advanced runners at a 54.5 percent rate (54-for-99) … Stood among the AAC leaders in five stat columns … Hit in the leadoff spot in 55 of 61 games … Twelve of 15 home runs came in non-conference action … Blasted home runs in consecutive games four times and hit two in one game against Cincinnati (May 26) during second round action in the AAC Championship … Established new single-game marks in home runs (two), RBI (five) and total bases (nine) versus the Bearcats (May 26) … Tallied four hits in a game four times (thrice in 2021) … Preseason All-AAC selection by leagues head coaches and Perfect Game.

