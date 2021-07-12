Advertisement

Deputies looking for missing Pamlico County teen

Ruby Reeves
Ruby Reeves(Pamlico County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for your help finding a missing teenager.

The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office said that Ruby Reeves, 16, was last seen on Sunday afternoon in the Readsboro area headed towards New Bern.

Reeves was last seen wearing a black crop top shirt with blue denim capri pants and a gray Pamlico County High School sweatshirt.

Reeves is between 5′8′' and 5′10′' tall and around 130 lbs.

If you know where she is, call the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office at 252-745-3101.

