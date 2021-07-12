Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of break-ins
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said deputies took four reports of car break-ins on Sunday.
Officials said two were on Croatan Street and two were on Boyd Lane.
This comes as Washington police also mentioned they had an estimated 10 car break-ins behind Kingdom Homes off of West Fifth Street that occured Saturday night, according to officials.
There is no suspect information at this time but officials advise people to keep a lookout for suspicious activity in the area and to keep car doors locked and valuables out of sight.
