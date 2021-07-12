Advertisement

Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of break-ins

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said deputies took four reports of car break-ins on Sunday.

Officials said two were on Croatan Street and two were on Boyd Lane.

This comes as Washington police also mentioned they had an estimated 10 car break-ins behind Kingdom Homes off of West Fifth Street that occured Saturday night, according to officials.

There is no suspect information at this time but officials advise people to keep a lookout for suspicious activity in the area and to keep car doors locked and valuables out of sight.

Today, July 11th, Beaufort County Sheriff's Deputies took four reports for Motor Vehicle B&E’s. Two on Croatan St. and...

Posted by Beaufort County Sheriff's Office - NC on Sunday, July 11, 2021

