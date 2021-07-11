Sunday in the Park canceled this week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Sunday in the Park with “The Monitors,” was canceled on Sunday due to “wet and saturated grounds at the Town Common,” the City of Greenville said in an audio message.

The event featuring “The Monitors,” was scheduled for July 11.

For weather related event changes, please call 252-758-7246.

The audio message said the next concert will be held next week on July 18 featuring the British Invaders.

