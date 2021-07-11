Advertisement

Sunday in the Park canceled this week

Sunday in the Park
Sunday in the Park(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Sunday in the Park with “The Monitors,” was canceled on Sunday due to “wet and saturated grounds at the Town Common,” the City of Greenville said in an audio message.

The event featuring “The Monitors,” was scheduled for July 11.

For weather related event changes, please call 252-758-7246.

The audio message said the next concert will be held next week on July 18 featuring the British Invaders.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
New Bern police investigating fatal shooting
NCDHHS says delta variant has more effects on health.
COVID cases increase in NC, Delta variant found more aggressive
A Silver Alert was issued for Stephanie Fugate of Rocky Mount.
Silver Alert issued for woman missing from Rocky Mount
Billy Ray Turner, 30, was arrested after a multi-vehicle crash in Kitty Hawk on July 1 killed...
Man arrested after multi-vehicle crash in Kitty Hawk kills one, injures others
New Bern Police address concerns over golf carts on the road

Latest News

“We the village”: Men in suits promote unity, brotherhood in Kinston
“We the village”: Men in suits promote unity, brotherhood in Kinston
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Sea breeze storms back for Monday
Men in Suits marching to promote positivity.
“We the village”: Men in suits promote unity, brotherhood in Kinston
Duplin County bridge to temporarily close for repair, resurfacing