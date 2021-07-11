Advertisement

Musk under fire again: CEO to testify over Tesla acquisition

(Source: CNN, SPACEX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BY TOM KRISHER (AP) - In the runup to electric car maker Tesla Inc.’s 2016 acquisition of SolarCity, Elon Musk called the combination a ”no brainer,” a one-stop shop for electric cars and the solar panels to recharge them.

On Monday, the Tesla CEO will have to defend the $2.5 billion deal under oath in a shareholder lawsuit alleging conflicts of interest.

In the Delaware Court of Chancery, he’ll face questions under oath over returns that never materialized.

At the of time the all-stock purchase, Musk was SolarCity’s largest stakeholder and its chairman.

Seven shareholder lawsuits, consolidated into one, allege that Tesla directors breached their fiduciary duties by agreeing to purchase the struggling company. Tesla’s other directors have settled for $60 million, leaving Musk as the only defendant.

