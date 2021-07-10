Sound Rivers says water-quality likely affected by tropical storm

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -The nonprofit group Sound Rivers says while this week’s Swim Guide water samples came back clean with a few exceptions, they’re warning that water quality may have changed because of Tropical Storm Elsa.

“These samples were collected Thursday morning before the storm hit and Friday’s results may not accurately reflect post-storm bacteria levels in the water,” said Clay Barber, Sound Rivers’ environmental projects coordinator. “People should assume that lots of rain and flooding will increase the amount of bacteria in the waterways and should use extra caution if recreating this weekend.”

Of the samples taken before the storm, five sites failed the Swim Guide test in the Tar-Pamlico and Neuse river watersheds, testing positive for fecal bacteria exceeding state and federal recreational water-quality standards: Port Terminal in Greenville, Slocum Creek in Havelock and Midyette Street, Pierce Creek and Rice Creek, all in Oriental.

Swim Guide is an international water-quality program conducted locally by Sound Rivers, an environmental nonprofit with a mission to keep North Carolina’s waterways fishable, swimmable and drinkable.

To sign up for Swim Guide notifications, go to www.soundrivers.org/swimguide or text “SWIM” to 33222 for weekly water-quality text updates.

