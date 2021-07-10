Advertisement

Sound Rivers says water-quality likely affected by tropical storm

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -The nonprofit group Sound Rivers says while this week’s Swim Guide water samples came back clean with a few exceptions, they’re warning that water quality may have changed because of Tropical Storm Elsa.

“These samples were collected Thursday morning before the storm hit and Friday’s results may not accurately reflect post-storm bacteria levels in the water,” said Clay Barber, Sound Rivers’ environmental projects coordinator. “People should assume that lots of rain and flooding will increase the amount of bacteria in the waterways and should use extra caution if recreating this weekend.”

Of the samples taken before the storm, five sites failed the Swim Guide test in the Tar-Pamlico and Neuse river watersheds, testing positive for fecal bacteria exceeding state and federal recreational water-quality standards: Port Terminal in Greenville, Slocum Creek in Havelock and Midyette Street, Pierce Creek and Rice Creek, all in Oriental.

Swim Guide is an international water-quality program conducted locally by Sound Rivers, an environmental nonprofit with a mission to keep North Carolina’s waterways fishable, swimmable and drinkable.

To sign up for Swim Guide notifications, go to www.soundrivers.org/swimguide or text “SWIM” to 33222 for weekly water-quality text updates.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Elsa
Elsa exits ENC; Races over New England coastal areas
NCDHHS: As Delta variant spreads, COVID-19 early warning systems are triggering
Power outages
More than 2,000 power outages reported across North Carolina
Hyde County Tornado
Hyde County emergency manager reports tornado touchdown
Why do we First Alert?
Tornado Warning expires for Pitt & Greene counties

Latest News

Parade helps celebrate Duplin County woman’s 100th birthday
Parade helps celebrate Duplin County woman’s 100th birthday
Sunday in the Park returns to Greenville
Sunday in the Park returns to Greenville
COVID cases increase in NC, Delta variant found more aggressive
COVID cases increase in NC, Delta variant found more aggressive
Two arrested, two remain wanted for Washington County theft
Two arrested, two remain wanted for Washington County theft