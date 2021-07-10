Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for woman missing from Rocky Mount

A Silver Alert was issued for Stephanie Fugate of Rocky Mount.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert was issued for a missing Rocky Mount woman on Saturday.

Stephanie Lorna Fugate, 37, was last seen at 1649 Harrper Street in Rocky Mount wearing a red and white coat and red pants.

Authorities say Fugate could have possibly headed east on Leggett Road in Rocky Mount on foot.

Anyone with information about Fugate should call the Rocky Mount Police Department.

