Advertisement

Review prompted by building collapse closes Miami courthouse

In this June 30, 2021, file photo, light shines on the Champlain Towers South as search and...
In this June 30, 2021, file photo, light shines on the Champlain Towers South as search and rescue teams continue looking for survivors of the partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, Fla. Dozens of people escaped with their lives, but little else. The disaster that killed at least 18 people, with more than 140 still missing, has also left many survivors homeless.(Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say the Miami-Dade County Courthouse will begin undergoing repairs immediately after a review found safety concerns within the building.

A joint statement from multiple leaders late Friday says the review was prompted by the collapse of a condo building in Surfside that killed at least 79 people and left 61 people missing.

An engineer’s report recommended floors 16 and above be closed to courthouse staff.

The leaders decided all courthouse employees would go back to working from home.

Employees only recently returned to the building after working remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Court operations will proceed in a remote format until the safety concerns are addressed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Barrett & Adedus McNair
One man arrested, another wanted for Pitt County robbery
Ashley Velez
Second suspect found guilty in connection to murder of Cove City convenience store worker
Dontae Sharpe speaks at a rally in Raleigh calling on Governor Roy Cooper to pardon him in a...
Rally calls on Gov. Cooper to pardon Dontae Sharpe in Greenville murder case
Donald McClanning
Kill Devil Hills man charged with DWI after pedestrian death
Skyy Lynn and Na'Shon Jordan
Two arrested, two remain wanted for Washington County theft

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2018, file photo, a No Trespassing sign is displayed in front of a...
Charlottesville readies for removal of Confederate statues
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny and hot weekend starts today
A grandmother finally had the opportunity to try on wedding dresses for the first time.
94-year-old grandmother tries on wedding dresses for the first time
A grandmother finally had the opportunity to try on wedding dresses for the first time.
94-year-old grandmother tries on wedding dresses for the first time